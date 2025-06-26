Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $2,884,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,956,982.60. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,393,863 shares of company stock worth $483,709,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.78. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

