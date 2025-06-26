CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after buying an additional 5,122,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,084,000 after purchasing an additional 119,666 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

