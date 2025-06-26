Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total transaction of $2,423,087.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,575.60. This trade represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,136 shares of company stock valued at $21,860,121 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $505.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.52 and a 12-month high of $514.32.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

