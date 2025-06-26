Cassia Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $284.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $789.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.