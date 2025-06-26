Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,296 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.91.

Cencora stock opened at $291.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

