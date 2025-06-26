Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 238,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 238,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $2,360,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,007,676 shares in the company, valued at $129,036,145.92. The trade was a 1.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 111,898 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,025.32.
- On Monday, June 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 73,530 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $727,211.70.
- On Monday, June 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 131,588 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,092.88.
- On Friday, June 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 280,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $2,780,400.00.
- On Thursday, June 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 240,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,400.00.
- On Monday, April 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 62,506 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $523,800.28.
- On Thursday, April 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 147,157 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,349,429.69.
Sonos Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONO
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonos
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.