Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,219,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,471,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group stock opened at $315.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.64.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

