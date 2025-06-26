Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.7%

MDLZ opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.