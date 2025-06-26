Continuum Advisory LLC Has $47,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,540.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,413.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2,099.89. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,563.21 and a one year high of $2,635.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,632.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.