Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 153,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 197,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,192,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $43.15.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

Further Reading

