Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 318 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,641,000 after buying an additional 3,127,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after buying an additional 2,001,311 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after buying an additional 1,940,035 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $55,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.