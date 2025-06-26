Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 38,540 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 98.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,540 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.