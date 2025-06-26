Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Raised by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 154.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,123,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38,531 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

