Derek Gordon Schiller Sells 40,000 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,233 shares in the company, valued at $13,210,252. This trade represents a 11.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, June 20th, Derek Gordon Schiller sold 30,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,117,715.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BATRA. Citigroup began coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,261,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $3,830,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

