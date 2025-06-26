Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Paycom Software by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.9% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.90.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $222.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

