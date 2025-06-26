Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stolper Co lifted its position in Evergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.