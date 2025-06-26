Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Cut by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 987,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,863,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690,539 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,910.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after buying an additional 503,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.37 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.