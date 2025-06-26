First Financial Group Corp Has $327,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Financial Group Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. First Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in Alphabet by 32.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 9,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Veridan Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.17.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,306 shares of company stock worth $35,782,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.