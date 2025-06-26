Fitness Stocks Worth Watching – June 24th

Get alerts:

Apple, PDD, and lululemon athletica are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: One or more errors occurred. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.32. 40,873,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,615,750. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.16. 8,334,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,050,863. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.96. 3,089,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.96. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica has a 52 week low of $219.97 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

