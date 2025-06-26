Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,630,000 after buying an additional 607,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 193,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,811 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.76.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $172.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

