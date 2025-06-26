Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vistra alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,990,105.60. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 0.1%

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of VST opened at $186.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.