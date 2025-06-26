Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of Cencora by 2.4% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $291.91 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.91.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

