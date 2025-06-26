Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 1,730 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Galvan Research reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

