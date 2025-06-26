Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,043 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,452,000 after buying an additional 1,260,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,015,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,115,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 169.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.