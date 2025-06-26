Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,367,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 2,954.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 311,623 shares in the last quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 453.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 69,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,116,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gen Digital stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 59.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

GEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

