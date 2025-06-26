Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Global Payments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.5%

Global Payments stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.51.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $75.00 target price on Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.