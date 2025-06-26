Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,634 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.5%

Global Payments stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.