Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 161,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $1,945,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 158,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,834,570 shares in the company, valued at $269,461,641.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock worth $483,709,832. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average of $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.