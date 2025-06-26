Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Position Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 803.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.