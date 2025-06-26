Insider Selling: Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,241,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,061,747.92. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Stock Down 3.7%

CDRE stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Cadre had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $130.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Cadre’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDRE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDRE

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,574,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,981,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,476 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Cadre by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,047,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 106,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadre by 20.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 826,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 143,119 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.