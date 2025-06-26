Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $4,712,000.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $4,712,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,926.40. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.10, for a total value of $5,251,000.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total value of $4,959,500.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $3,143,600.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $2,924,300.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $397.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.08. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $544.93.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Duolingo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.53.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

