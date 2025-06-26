Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells 14,251 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Paul Brink sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$232.91, for a total value of C$3,319,153.38.

Shares of FNV opened at C$224.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of C$156.31 and a 52-week high of C$245.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$231.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$209.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$272.00 to C$266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$262.00 to C$267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration.

