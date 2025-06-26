Insider Selling: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $88,354,104.48 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,046,376. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

