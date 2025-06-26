Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $1,482,900.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,482,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 439,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,703,378.39. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Steven Conine sold 73,095 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $2,953,038.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Steven Conine sold 2,246 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $89,862.46.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Steven Conine sold 4,861 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $195,023.32.

On Monday, May 12th, Steven Conine sold 9,798 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $392,115.96.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $58.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Wayfair by 681.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,944 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Wayfair by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wayfair by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $31,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $30,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

