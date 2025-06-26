Investors Research Corp Sells 84 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $492.27 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $494.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.40.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.