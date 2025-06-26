iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.