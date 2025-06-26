John F. Barry Buys 623,300 Shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry acquired 623,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,988,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,266,026 shares in the company, valued at $265,618,622.94. This represents a 0.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Prospect Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 36.07% and a positive return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $170.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.29 million.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.46%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSEC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 365,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 140.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 51,562 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 149.2% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 72,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 43,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

