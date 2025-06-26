Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Centerstone Investors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

SCCO stock opened at $97.22 on Thursday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

