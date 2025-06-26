Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,256,294,000 after acquiring an additional 359,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,044,000 after purchasing an additional 53,985 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,432,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.4%

Albemarle stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. Albemarle Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.