Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.4%

SJM stock opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.37%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

