Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

