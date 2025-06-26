Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 148.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in CF Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in CF Industries by 118.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

CF Industries Trading Down 3.3%

CF opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

