Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $312,000 in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNH. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $359,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $233,474,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $162,095,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $161,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CNH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In related news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,489.80. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 2.3%

CNH stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 11.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.