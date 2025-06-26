Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $321,000 in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in LKQ by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 268,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,229 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.98. LKQ Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

