Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $346,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Align Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 29,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $187.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.74 and a 12-month high of $263.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.41.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.