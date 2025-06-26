Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $461,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 663.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.