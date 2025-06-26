Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TAP

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.