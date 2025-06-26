Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Eastman Chemical Company has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

