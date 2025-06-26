Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 2,554 Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

