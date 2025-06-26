Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 3,584 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.1%

J opened at $128.15 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $156.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

